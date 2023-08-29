FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One man is raising awareness for men’s mental health one step at a time.

Dalton Mack started walking across the country in Oceanside, California almost four months ago.

He’s walked through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and now Arkansas.

Mack served seven years in the Marine Corps and says after he left, he lost men close to him due to suicide.

He says with this walk. He hopes to see more men reach out.

“Walking across the U.S., I just kind of want to bring more attention to the issues of men as a whole as far as getting more men to reach out, and reaching out to someone isn’t the end of the world. I would much rather someone call me at 2 a.m. than find out the next morning that they had done something to harm themselves,” Mack said.

Mack says he is finishing his journey in Jacksonville, North Carolina, but hasn’t decided on his path forward.

You can follow his journey on social media at Seconds Count Training. If you want to support Mack’s cause, he has a page on Movember to raise money for charity.