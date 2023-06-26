BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Northwest Arkansas educator has been arrested again for violating the terms of his sex offender registration.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 50, was arrested June 20 for 20 counts of failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

An affidavit details that Oesterle failed to notify the sheriff’s office of 18 unregistered online accounts and falsified two registration documents, which was discovered after police examined four of his devices.

The affidavit also says Oesterle was physically on the Har-Ber High School campus on June 19, which a court order has prohibited him from doing.

Oesterle was the assistant principal at Springdale Har-Ber High School in 2014-15 and assistant principal at the Tyson School of Innovation in 2015-16.

He was later hired by the Fayetteville School District and served in multiple roles before resigning in 2019.

Oesterle has been named as a defendant in multiple civil and criminal cases regarding his conduct.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault in a case in September 2021. His 2019 arrest stemmed from a 2015 complaint by a student, which has since spawned a lawsuit from the victim.

Oesterle also has a trial scheduled in Washington County on August 7 for visiting multiple Springdale public school campuses in 2022, which netted him four counts of being a registered offender on a school campus, which is a class D felony.

Oesterle first registered as a sex offender on Sept. 27, 2021.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 24. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.