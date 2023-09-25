BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County judge ruled today to revoke the release status for a former Springdale educator accused of violating sex offender rules.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 51, has two separate cases stemming from arrests this year currently active in Benton County. He’s charged with a combined 24 counts of failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements as a sex offender.

Oesterle was out on a combined $575,000 bond when prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his release status on Aug. 24.

During the release status hearing on Sept. 25, the court found that Oesterle had violated conditions of release and increased his bond to $1 million.

Oesterle was taken into custody and will remain in custody unless he makes his new bond.

In addition to the two cases in Benton County, Oesterle is charged in three separate cases in Washington County, one of which relates to a sexual assault accusation and two related to violating sex offender rules.

Oesterle was the assistant principal at Springdale Har-Ber High School in 2014-15 and assistant principal at the Tyson School of Innovation in 2015-16.

He was later hired by the Fayetteville School District and served in multiple roles before resigning in 2019.

Oesterle has a pretrial hearing on Dec. 13 for his two Benton County cases. He has a trial scheduled for Jan 10, 2024, for two of his Washington County cases and a trial on Feb. 1, 2024, for his other Washington County case.