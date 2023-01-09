WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial start date has been delayed for a former Northwest Arkansas educator and sex offender that was arrested for knowingly entering school campuses.

According to court documents, Dr. Mark Edward Oesterle, 49, of Fayetteville, went to a pair of Springdale public school campuses in February 2022, which is a Class D felony due to his sex offender status. He is facing four counts of being a registered offender on a school campus, which is a class D felony.

On January 6, the Circuit Court of Washington County ordered a continuance in his trial that was set to begin on January 9. Judge Mark Lindsay set a new trial date of April 5.

Oesterle is also named as a defendant in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former student. In that case, Alissa Cawood stated that when he was a vice principal at a Springdale public school, Oesterle engaged in “grooming behavior” toward her, culminating in “a pattern of sexual harassment, molestations, sexual assaults, and violations of bodily integrity.”

Oesterle pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault in a different case in September 2021. His 2019 arrest stemmed from a 2015 complaint by a student.

He was sentenced to six years probation and fined $1,000. Oesterle was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.