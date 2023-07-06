STILLWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former teacher from Stilwell, Oklahoma, has been indicted on multiple child sexual abuse charges.

Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, was named in a newly unsealed six-count indictment charging him for sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

Fourkiller was formerly an educator at Stilwell Public Schools. He is charged in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with offenses related to alleged abuse involving a student.

A release from the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office says that the indictment alleges that Fourkiller had sexual contact with multiple students.

The release says that Fourkiller was arrested at an airport in Texas.

“Following coordination with FBI Oklahoma City and FBI Dallas, Fourkiller was taken into custody without incident by DFW Airport Police on June 28, 2023.”

The FBI says that, if convicted, Fourkiller could face a penalty of up to life in prison for the alleged sexual abuse and sexual contact with students.

The FBI and the Stilwell Police Department are still investigating this case.

If anyone has any further information regarding Fourkiller’s conduct they are encouraged to contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or LFVictims@fbi.gov.