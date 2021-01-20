Former presidents arrive for Biden inauguration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush and former President Bill Clinton attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Countdown to Inauguration Day
January 20 2021 11:00 am

All of the former U.S. presidents attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration have arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were first to arrive at the complex on Wednesday morning, several hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton followed shortly thereafter, with each couple arriving in separate motorcades.

The other living former president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, previously announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. Carter and his wife, 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter, have largely spent the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter had been the first former president to confirm that he was attending Donald Trump’s inaugural in 2017.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump departed Washington earlier Wednesday, skipping the Biden inaugural festivities and heading straight to their home in Florida. Trump is the first president since Andrew Johnson not to attend the inauguration of his successor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donald Trump arrives in Florida, exits Air Force One for final time during presidency

News /

What President-elect Biden transition, first 100 days in office may be like

News /

Trump departs DC for Florida ahead of Biden's inauguration

News /

Melania Trump delivers farewell remarks after leaving White House

News /

President-elect Biden arrives in DC as President Trump releases farewell video

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers