FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Razorback basketball player accuses his former teammate and business partner of business fraud.

According to a police informational report, Courtney Fortson, who last played for Arkansas in 2010 and now plays professionally in Israel, owns an LLC to invest in real estate in Arkansas.

The report says his former teammate, Nicholas Mason, was an agent for the company. The report says Fortson returned to the U.S. in 2020 and found that a property had been sold without his knowledge.

Upon investigation, the report says Fortson found that Mason opened separate bank accounts with the LLC paperwork and sold multiple other properties also without his knowledge.

The report says Fortson received correspondence from a collection company, and Fortson’s lawyer says the finance company MNS Funding LLC filed a lawsuit in New York against Fortson.

According to the report, Fortson’s lawyer says the money was transferred to an account solely owed by Mason. Fortson’s lawyer believes Mason obtained the loan online from his home in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police do not know if it has jurisdiction in the case, and if it does, it will amend its report with the correct criminal offense.

