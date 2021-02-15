Former Razorback football player starts nonprofit to help Arkansas small businesses

News

The mission of The Arkansas Fund is to provide immediate economic relief to small businesses impacted by the pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Razorback football player created a nonprofit organization to help provide economic relief to small businesses in Arkansas.

Founder Jake Bequette said the mission of The Arkansas Fund is to provide immediate economic relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund seeks to rapidly disperse donations to keep businesses open and to avoid employee layoffs during these challenging times.

You can nominate a business to receive financial assistance from The Arkansas Fund or donate to the Fund here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers