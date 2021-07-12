Former Razorback Jake Bequette running for U.S. Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette announced his candidacy for the United States Senate on Monday.
Bequette, an Army veteran who spent three seasons in the National Football League with the New England Patriots, is running as a Republican for the seat currently occupied by Senator John Boozman.
In his campaign announcement video, Bequette describes himself as a “God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100 percent pro-life and pro-police.” He also denounces “politicians who only stand up for President Trump when they stand to benefit.”
The former Hog joins the incumbent Boozman, former gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan, and pastor Heath Loftis in the Republican primary.
The general election for the Senate seat is set for November 8, 2022.