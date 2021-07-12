Former Razorback Jake Bequette running for U.S. Senate

FOXBORO, MA – MAY 11: Jake Bequette 66# of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference before the start of 2012 Rookie Mini Camp at Gillette Stadium on May 11, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette announced his candidacy for the United States Senate on Monday.

Bequette, an Army veteran who spent three seasons in the National Football League with the New England Patriots, is running as a Republican for the seat currently occupied by Senator John Boozman.

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront.



Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021

In his campaign announcement video, Bequette describes himself as a “God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100 percent pro-life and pro-police.” He also denounces “politicians who only stand up for President Trump when they stand to benefit.”

The former Hog joins the incumbent Boozman, former gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan, and pastor Heath Loftis in the Republican primary.

The general election for the Senate seat is set for November 8, 2022.