FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Razorback and current Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will be in Fort Smith on September 28 to support the Fort Smith Grizzly Cubs.

According to a press release, Williams will be at Kimmons Middle School to talk about the “balance of sports and life, balancing physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual stability.”

The release says Williams sponsored the Grizzly Cubs in 2023, providing them with brand-new game pants.