Former Razorback Linebacker Pleads Not Guilty to Gun & Drug Charges

A former linebacker for the University of Arkansas faced a judge Thursday.

Demetrius “Dee” Walker pleaded not guilty to several gun and drug charges.

The 21-year-old was arrested back in December after he sold drugs to undercover agents over the course of 4 months, according to an arrest report.

Authorities searched Walker’s apartment and found more than 90 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax pills, as well as a loaded AR-15.

Walker is free on bond awaiting trial.

*There is a correction in this article. It previously stated 100 pounds of marijuana was found. The correct amount is 95.8 grams, according to police.