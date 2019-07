Courtesy of the University of Arkansas

A former Razorback football player has passed away.

Mitch Petrus, courtesy of NFL.com

According to a friend, Mitch Petrus, 32, died as a result of heat-stroke.

Petrus was a fullback and then moved to offensive guard before the 2007 season. He was named All-SEC first team in 2009 by coaches.

Petrus played in the NFL for three seasons with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.