PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Razorback quarterback Austin Kade Renfro has asked a Texas court to drop a lawsuit he filed last week against someone who allegedly accused him of abuse.

Renfro and his legal representatives submitted a motion for non-suit for the case early Monday, asking the court to effectively dismiss the case.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Parker County, Texas, claims that the defendant created or contributed to the creation of the Instagram page, kaderenfroabuse, which compiled allegations of sexual abuse against Renfro.

The defendant, from Benton, Arkansas, was being sued for $1 million in damages including mental anguish and injury to character and reputation, among other things.

Renfro filed a separate lawsuit last week against a woman from Frisco, Texas, who also allegedly accused him of abuse. He is seeking $1 million in damages in this case as well.