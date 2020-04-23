Former Razorback raises more than $30K with online eating challenges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A former Hog deep-snapper raises thousands to help local health care workers and others laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Brewer has raised more than $30,000 in two eating challenges.

The McDonald’s Tray Challenge on April 3 raised nearly $14,000 and then a three-course feast from Sassy’s Red House on April 17 raised more than $19,000.

Brewer said he is planning to take part in another eating challenge on May 1. You can watch it live on Instagram @ngbrew62.