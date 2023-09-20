BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Rogers High School wrestling coach was found guilty of sexual assault and has been sentenced to 57 days in jail.

Colton Campbell Looper, 27, was arrested Sept. 1, 2022, for first-degree sexual assault.

An affidavit says that officers were called to the Rogers Public Schools Administration Building about an abuse complaint on Aug. 29.

Dr. Charles Lee, an assistant superintendent for Rogers Public Schools, advised investigators that there was a complaint regarding “a sexual relationship between a student that has since graduated and a coach.”

Lee told officers that he had been contacted by “a concerned parent” who disclosed that an 18-year-old female admitted to having a sexual relationship with Looper, her wrestling coach, during the 2021-22 school year.

The victim told Lee that she had been in a relationship with Looper from September 2021 through July 2022.

She explained that she exchanged nude photographs with her coach and had sex with him on one occasion. Looper, who initially denied having the text message conversation, later admitted to having the conversation and sending nude photographs.

The victim said she and Looper were “just talking as friends and talking about team problems” in the beginning but that the conversations “turned sexual.” The exchanges progressed to exchanging photographs.

Looper told officers he had been accused of something like this when he was a coach in Watonga, Okla., admitting that he had inappropriate conversations with an 18-year-old girl who wanted to join the wrestling team in Watonga.

Looper received the sentence during a court appearance on Sept. 20.