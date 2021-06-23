Former Rogers youth pastor pleads not guilty

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former youth pastor from Rogers pleads not guilty to charges of indecency against two teenage girls.

Kevin Madden, 31, was arrested in early May on charges of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Madden pleaded not guilty to a Benton County judge on Monday.

Discover Church in Rogers, which used to employ Madden, released a statement after Madden’s arrest saying “We do not take the safety of our members, our students, and our children lightly. We acted swiftly to contact authorities and ensure a path to finding the truth in the situation.”

