WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Sebastian County Sheriff Gary Grimes has been nominated by President Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Arkansas, according to a news release from the White House.

Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) applauded the nomination on Tuesday.

“Gary Grimes is a devoted public servant with a lifetime of dedication to safety and law enforcement. I am confident he will continue to build on his distinguished record serving Arkansas as a U.S. Marshal. I look forward to supporting him on the Senate floor,” Boozman said.

“Gary Grimes has faithfully served the people of Arkansas for decades as a law enforcement officer, a sheriff, and in the Governor’s office. I expect that he will do the same as U.S. Marshal for the state’s Western District. I support his nomination and I look forward to his confirmation in the Senate,” Cotton said.

Grimes has been the owner of Grimes & Associates, LLC, a law enforcement, security and government affairs consultancy since 2011.

He served as Liaison to Law Enforcement and Emergency Management for Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe from 2007 to 2011 and was the Sheriff of Sebastian County from 1989 to 1999.