LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announces good news today.

Former Arkansas Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor is no longer in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“That’s a matter of great joy that we see that progress in his health condition that he’s been released and I know it’s good news for all Arkansans,” Hutchinson said.

Both Pryor and his wife had recently tested positive for the virus and they are now back at home and recovering.