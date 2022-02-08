BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and booked into the Detention Center on unemployment fraud charges following a joint investigation between the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police.

Michelle Dawn Hood, 52, of Norfork, Arkansas, surrendered herself to the Detention Center on the afternoon of February 8 to be served with a bench warrant that had been issued for her arrest.

According to a press release, the criminal investigation was initiated after the Baxter County Government had been notified that Hood had received unemployment benefits charged against Baxter County. At the time Hood applied for and received these unemployment benefits, she was employed full time by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and had sustained no loss of wages or income from Baxter County during the period of time in question.

Arkansas Workforce Services (AWS) notified the Baxter County Human Resources Office that over a period of time stretching from the first quarter of 2020 through May, 2021, $30,762 in unemployment benefits had been paid to Hood that were charged against Baxter County. The Baxter County Human Resources Office had already informed AWS in writing in July, 2020, that the unemployment charges against Baxter County by Hood to that point were fraudulent.

AWS subsequently requested that the Baxter County Human Resources Office conduct a wage audit for the period of March 23, 2020 through April 23, 2021 on Hood. This audit was completed on May 7, 2021 and returned to AWS.

On May 28, 2021, Hood was placed on a period of indefinite unpaid suspension of employment by the Sheriff’s Office pending the receipt of items of documentary evidence that had been requested from AWS. Hood was subsequently discharged from her employment with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office for cause on June 4, 2021 after this documentation was received and reviewed.

These records indicated that Hood had falsified state unemployment application documents in order to receive unemployment benefits that she was not entitled to. At this point, the case file was turned over to the Arkansas State Police to pursue further, with the Sheriff’s Office cooperating and assisting with the investigation as needed.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on January 26, 2022, and Hood was booked into the Detention Center on February 8, 2022, on one count of Theft of Public Benefits, a Class B Felony. She was released from custody after posting $2,500 bond and will appear before the Baxter County Circuit Court later this month.

Hood was employed by the Sheriff’s Office as a secretary from December 1, 2014 to June 4, 2021.