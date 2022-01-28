FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A sentencing hearing in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville for former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen has been postponed because his attorney tested positive for COVID-19.

In a court motion filed on January 26, attorney Russel A. Wood acknowledged that he “has tested positive for COVID and is currently dealing with the symptoms associated with the the virus.” The filing goes on to explain that Wood “requires significant bed rest and has been unable to properly prepare for the upcoming hearing.”

Wood added that he will also need to quarantine, and that the continuance was not being sought “for purposes of delay.”

In a text only order later that day, Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted the motion, stating that the hearing will be rescheduled in a separate, future order from the court.

This is the second time that Boen’s sentencing has been postponed. If convicted, Boen could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

In August, 2021, Boen was found guilty of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force. On December 3, 2018, Boen struck a detainee multiple times in the head with a closed fist while the detainee was sitting on the floor and shackled to a bench inside the Franklin County Jail.

On November 21, 2018, Boen slammed a detainee onto the floor and ripped his hair during an interrogation. Both detainees suffered bodily injury as a result of Boen’s actions.