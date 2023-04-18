BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Siloam Springs choir director has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former student.

Ethan Wells entered the plea Monday, April 17 at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Wells, 29, was taken into custody by Siloam Springs police and booked into the Benton County jail on February 23 and was released on a $75,000 cash bond.

The former teacher’s resignation from the school district was approved last week by school board members in the Siloam Springs School District.

His next appearance is an omnibus hearing at 8 a.m. on June 12.