Former Springdale City Council candidate announces plan to run for Arkansas Senate seat

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former candidate for the Springdale City Council announced his run for the vacant Arkansas State Senate District 7 left by former State Sen. Lance Eads.

Lisa Parks

Derek Van Voast announced his plans to run for the state senate seat on his Facebook page. He plans to run as a democrat.

“I feel that Arkansans needs the truth no matter where it comes from. Stop division and start unifying,” Van Voast said on Facebook.

Van Voast ran for Springdale City council in 2020 for Kathy Jaycox’s seat but lost the race to Mark Fougerousse.

From left: Steve Unger, Colby Fulfer, Jim Bob Duggar

Van Voast joins fellow Democrat Lisa Parks of Tonititown as well as republicans Steve Unger, Colby Fulfer, and Jim Bob Duggar.

The District 7 Senate currently consists of most of Springdale, Elkins, Goshen, portions of Fayetteville and Tontitown, as well as rural parts of eastern Washington County.

The Democratic Primary is on December 18 and the special general election will be February 8.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers