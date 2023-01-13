SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Springdale public school student has filed an amended complaint in her sexual assault lawsuit filed against the school district and multiple employees.

Alissa Cawood filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville on November 1, 2022, specifically stating that it arises from “sexual harassment, sexual assault, and the deprivation of bodily integrity suffered by a young student at the hands of the Defendants.”

On December 14, 2022, the Springdale School District and former principal Joseph Rollins filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the suit.

“None of plaintiff’s claims withstand scrutiny so as to survive a motion to dismiss by

these separate defendants,” the motion stated. “And therefore the entire case against Springdale School District and Joseph Rollins should be dismissed.”

The filing also said that Rollins “is entitled to qualified immunity and should be dismissed inasmuch as no liability has been demonstrated under the law.” Former vice principal Mark Oesterle is also named as a defendant. He has retained his own counsel and is not part of the motion to dismiss, but he filed a reply to the suit on December 7, 2022 in which he denied the allegations.

Cawood submitted an amended complaint to the court on January 12. In light of that, Judge Timothy L. Brooks found the prior request to dismiss the lawsuit for failure to state a claim as moot.

The amended filing contains 24 pages detailing the factual allegations, the parties, the jurisdiction and the venue of the filing. It included details about Oesterle’s “predatory behavior,” including allegedly groping the plaintiff “on at least 30 separate occasions.”

It also noted that “Oesterle would eventually plead guilty to groping Alissa for sexual gratification during his employment.” In 2021, Oesterle pleaded guilty to one charge after sexually assaulting two minor teen girls.

Mark Oesterle

He was sentenced to six years probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to register as a Level 3 Sex Offender. On March 3, 2022, Springdale Police arrested him for knowingly going to a pair of Springdale public school campuses in February, which is a Class D Felony due to his Sex Offender status.

In addition to the amended complaint, the plaintiff’s filing included a photograph of her with Oesterle in his car, a copy of the 2018-2019 Springdale Schools Certified Personnel Policy Book and detailed job descriptions of the positions of middle school principal and assistant principal.

Cawood seeks damages for multiple reasons, including emotional suffering, mental anguish, humiliation and loss of self-worth, medical expenses, loss of educational benefits and loss of employment opportunities. The filing requested a jury trial.