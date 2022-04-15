SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Jim D. Rollins was celebrated on April 15 at the dedication of the school district’s eighteenth elementary school.

According to a news release from the school district, Jim D. Rollins School of Innovation on 354 E. Fletcher Avenue, opened in August 2021 to serve 335 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“This is a special day in my life and the lives of my family members as well,” Rollins said. “It is an honor beyond belief to have my name on a school.”

Rollins served as the district superintendent for around 38 years and is currently president of Northwest Technical Institute.

The 92,103 square foot school cost about $20. 4 million to build and was funded through a combination of bond proceeds, on-hand building funds and state partnership bunds, according to the release.

Construction of Rollins began in October 2020 and continued through February 2022.

Work on the schools’ stage curtain, repairing damaged ductwork, and providing a gate for the trash dumpsters is anticipated to occur in the immediate future.

The release says the school has the capacity to serve 700 students.

District Superintendent Jared Cleveland said a school of such scope normally takes two years to complete, while Rollins was constructed and opened for student learning in about a year.

In addition to remarks by special guests, the dedication included a ribbon-cutting, filling of a time capsule, and a performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” by the school’s fourth and fifth-grade classes.