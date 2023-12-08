ST. LOUIS – A jury has convicted a former St. Louis daycare worker of several felonies in a child sex crimes case.

Tony Brown, 67, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree child molestation and first-degree statutory sodomy. Investigators say Brown targeted three young girls while employed at a daycare from 2019 to 2020.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office says Brown worked at the House of Montessori Education during the time of the reported crimes. That daycare center has since closed doors. Prosecutors first charged Brown in June 2020.

“Children who are the victims of molestation may carry emotional damage with them all their

lives,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “I am grateful for the diligence of our team in working

with these young victims and their families to bring this man to justice.”

Per the circuit attorney’s office, the jury agreed on a 12-year sentence for Brown for the sodomy charge and five-year sentences for each of the molestation charges. A judge will decaide next year whether these sentences run consecutively or concurrently.