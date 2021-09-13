Former U.S. Marshals Service director speaks at Marshals Museum in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special visitor appeared the U.S. Marshals Museum on September 13.

The former U.S. Marshals Service director spoke about her role post-9/11.

Stacia Hylton was the USMS incident commander at Ground Zero after the terrorist attack in charge of the work of marshals under her command.

Hylton says she had already experienced the Oklahoma City bombing, and as impactful as that was, responding to 9/11 was completely different.

“All I could remember is thinking, ‘Who could survive this?'” Hylton said. “But the work just continued. It was just really so impactful to all of us, but I think seeing it and being a part of it all was just something to carry the rest of your life with you.”

The gallery exhibit on 9/11 at the U.S. Marshalls Museum in Fort Smith will be open for the next two Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.