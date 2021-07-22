Former Van Buren city councilman raising money for shooting victims

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley man is rallying behind two Good Samaritans who were shot in Oklahoma.

Alan Swaim, a former Van Buren city councilman, stood in front of the Van Buren Police Department on July 22 to help raise money.

Former Van Buren Officer Derek Riggs and Jake Meyers were shot over the weekend by a man they were helping get gas for his car.

Swaim says his fundraiser has been a success already.

“It just hit me that I needed to do something and so I kind of put this together on short notice and the community has been amazing, it’s just been awesome,” Swaim said.

Both Riggs and Meyers are in critical condition.