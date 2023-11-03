CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Former Van Buren foster parent has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault.

Benjamin Bartley, 49, was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on Oct. 25. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Bartley faces two second-degree sexual assault charges and six rape charges.

Court documents say that the incidents allegedly took place between Dec. 31, 2010, and Oct. 8, 2023.

A release from Van Buren police says that Bartley was a foster parent from 2009 through 2014.

Bartley’s legal counsel entered the plea on Nov. 2, waiving a formal arraignment.

Witnesses and victims who may have had contact with Bartley are encouraged to contact Jay Baker at the Van Buren Police Department at 479-471-5081.