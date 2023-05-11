BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife Linda Scott donated $10.35 million to the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

The Amazeum, which serves as a children’s museum and a learning center, was started in 2015 by the Scott family.

“The Amazeum has had a tremendous impact on our family, and we believe in the importance of investing in its future,” Lee Scott said.

A release from the museum says that the gift comes after conversations with the Northwest Arkansas community about expanding education programs.

“Through this ongoing commitment to the Amazeum, we are investing in the next generation of thinkers, innovators and leaders, ensuring that the Amazeum continues to inspire and educate future generations,” Lee Scott added.

“The next phase of growth will complement the nearby Crystal Bridges nature trails and Orchards Park, creating an exciting outdoor destination for the Northwest Arkansas region,” said Eric Scott, a member of the Scott Family. “Additionally, plans for a 5,000 square foot community gathering building and a dedicated space for early learners will further enhance the Amazeum’s campus.”