NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Washington County Judge Joseph K. Wood was named as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas on Saturday at their annual summer State Committee Meeting.

Wood was sworn in at the conclusion of the meeting by Arkansas Supreme Court Shawn Womack. He was nominated by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to a press release.

He currently serves as the Arkansas Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Shared Services and was appointed to that position by Governor Sanders earlier this year, according to Arkansas’ state website.

Wood served two terms as the Washington County Judge and has served on the Veterans & Military Services Committee and the Broadband Task Force and Advisory Committee for the National Association of Counties.