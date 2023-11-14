BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Northwest Arkansas clinic employee was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stealing hospital equipment and forging a prescription.

Rebecca Paige Ray, 31, was arrested on Nov. 11 for second-degree forgery and fraud or deceit to procure a narcotic drug.

An affidavit says that on Sept. 26, an officer with the Lowell Police Department was dispatched after a report of fraud.

The caller, Tammy Tucker, is a doctor who runs her own practice. She told police that on Sept. 11, she hired Ray as one of her clinic workers.

Court documents say that Ray, who also worked at Washington Regional, had been fired from the clinic on Sept. 18 due to her work performance and bringing in equipment that she allegedly stole from the hospital to practice inserting IV needles, which she was not certified to do.

On Sept. 25, Tucker was contacted by Heartland Pharmacy in Fayetteville saying that a woman came in to fill a prescription that was apparently prescribed by her.

The woman at the pharmacy said that the prescription seemed suspicious due to the fact that it was written on a Washington Regional prescription pad but was signed by a doctor that does not practice there.

Tucker reported to police that she was notified by a pharmacy in Lowell that someone identified as Ray filled a prescription for 30 hydrocodone pills on Sept. 18 that was allegedly written by Tucker.

“Due to the prescription being written out to Rebecca, with the forged signature of her former employer and on a prescription pad from another employer of hers, there is probable cause to obtain a warrant for Rebecca,” court documents said.

Court documents say that at least one of the forged prescriptions was made out to Dane Ervin, who is allegedly Ray’s significant other.

Ray has four misdemeanor convictions for shoplifting and one felony conviction for possession of burglary tools. She also has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting out of South Carolina.

Ray was released on Nov. 13 on a $25,000 bond. She has a hearing on Dec. 11 in Benton County.