WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former West Fork police chief John Paul Nelson of Winslow died June 5 at the age of 47.

According to his obituary, Nelson’s funeral will be 11 a.m. on June 10. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on June 9 at Moore’s Chapel.

There will be an escort by law enforcement on Highway 71 to the West Fork Cemetery.

On behalf of the City of West Fork, I extend our heartfelt condolences for the loss of retired Police Chief John Nelson,” West Fork mayor Heith Caudle said in a Facebook post. “We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and recognize the immense contributions he made to our community during his dedicated service to the City of West Fork. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Chief Nelson’s family, friends, and colleagues. We share in your grief. We are grateful for Chief Nelson’s dedicated service and his legacy will forever remain a cherished part of our community.”