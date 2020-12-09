Fort Chaffee hosts WPW, AFSAM sniper championship

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – At Fort Chaffee, 70 snipers are providing their marksmanship skills at the National Guard’s Sniper Championships.

This is the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting sniper championship.

National Guard Marksmanship training center’s Chief of Operations Major Joe Warren said to win this championship brings a lot of notoriety for those within the sniper community.

“The marksmanship of these soldiers and officers is just incredible,” he said. “The targets they’re shooting out there are anywhere from 800 to 1,000 meters, and when you hear the ding – that’s when they hit it. They come here, compete, they continue to increase their skills and learn from the others. It’s the best part of this competition.”

Teams from all across the country, and military branches, are in the Fort Smith area for the competition until Thursday.

International competitors were unable to compete, because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.