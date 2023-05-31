FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in favor of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority after the company faced claims that it misrepresented the future development of the Chaffee Crossing Historic Area.

The lawsuit arose after four property owners made claims that the FCRA misrepresented the future development of the Chaffee Crossing Historic Area in order to induce them to purchase property.

The court ruled unanimously in favor of FCRA, saying “The representations made by FCRA

regarding the Chaffee Crossing Historic Area were expressions of opinion and/or predictions of future events, not misrepresentations of material facts then existing.”

According to a release from the authority, the Court of Appeals’ decision is the third court victory for the FCRA in four years regarding the historic district.

“We are pleased the court system has continuously recognized that the FCRA has not committed any wrongdoing despite the persistent false allegations made against us by a select few individuals,” FCRA Executive Director Daniel Mann said. “The Chaffee Crossing Historic Area is thriving, and the FCRA is committed to further improving the economic development all across Chaffee Crossing.”