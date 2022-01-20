Filmmakers invited to submit works for Fort Smith International Film Festival

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting Friday, Feb. 4, filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit their works to be screened at the second annual Fort Smith International Film Festival on Aug. 26-27.

According to a news release from event organizers, “Borderlands” has been chosen as the theme of this year’s festival. Films chosen by the festival screening committee will compete for cash prizes, trophies, and scholarships.

TempleLive in downtown Fort Smith will serve as the anchor location for the 2022 festival.

The Fort Smith International Film Festival gives Fort Smith the opportunity not only to view amazing independent films from all over the world but also allows us to share the beautiful city of Fort Smith with the rest of the world. Clay Pruitt, Festival Coordinator

The entry fee per film ranges from $10 for early showings to $25 for later entries. The categories include people of color, indigenous, music video, animation, high school and college student short film, documentary, short and feature-length films.

Filmmakers can submit their films here starting Feb. 4.