FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man has been reported missing and endangered.

Don Brewer, 71, was reported missing by a household family member concerned for his safety.

Brewer is reportedly traveling in a silver 1999 Chevy Silverado. Fort Smith police say that he may be heading in the direction of Paris and Dardanelle.

Anyone with information on Brewer is encouraged to contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100.