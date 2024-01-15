FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith adjusted its schedule for its waste collection and closed the landfill during the winter weather that has rolled through Arkansas.

According to the city, today’s collection has been moved to Wednesday, Tuesday’s has been moved to Thursday, Thursday’s has been moved to Friday and Friday’s collection has been moved to Saturday.

The city asks residents to leave carts at the curb until serviced.

According to the city, only trash and recycling will be picked up this week.

The city says the landfill will remain closed on Tuesday. Collection for yard waste will resume next week.