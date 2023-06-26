FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 200 plus page internal audit looks at what’s happening at Fort Smith Animal Haven.

According to the audit, some of its goals include determining if the city was being correctly charged for animal services and evaluating if city protocols were being followed. The city contracts with Fort Smith Animal Haven to take care of lost or abandoned animals.

The audit states the shelter has overcharged and inappropriately charged the city of Fort Smith. It details different ways Fort Smith Animal Haven overcharged the city.

You can read the full audit here.

James Calvert, board president of Fort Smith Animal Haven, refutes most of the audit’s findings, including overcharging for foster care animals.

You can read Fort Smith Animal Haven’s response to the audit below.

“They tried saying that since they weren’t in the shelter that they didn’t owe any money for them, that animal is still in our care, we still fund it,” Calvert said. “Just because it’s not in a shelter, it’s in the foster program that we provide food for and they still bring it in for all their medical vaccination, medical treatments, everything.”

The audit went on to say “animals were euthanized and/or rabies shots outside of the required Arkansas laws/protocols.” Calvert said the shelter does document each euthanasia and its only used if an animal is deemed dangerous.

Fort Smith Board Director Neal Martin said the findings in the audit were “concerning.” Martin said he’s committed to being a good steward of Fort Smith taxpayer money, and the audits’ findings of overcharges are worrisome.

“Any vendor that is working for the city of Fort Smith, there’s a certain expectation that I have and I think all the board has and it’s the responsibility of that vendor to be able to meet those expectations, and these things in the audit are of concern and they don’t meet that expectation,” Martin said.

Martin said it will be now up to the board of directors on how they want to proceed when it comes to the city’s contract with Fort Smith Animal Haven.

Calvert said the shelter is still willing to work with the city on its contract. Calvert said Fort Smith Animal Haven is also willing to pay back some of the charges to the city.

“We’re committed to helping the city as best we can,” Calvert said.

Calvert said the shelter has started to implement improvements in different sections of operations like accounting, animal care, and medical care. He said Fort Smith Animal Haven is also looking ahead to building a new shelter on recently donated land to expand capacity and services for animals.

You can read Fort Smith Animal Haven’s notated response to the audit below.

Fort Smith Internal Auditor Tracey Shockley released the following statement in regard to the audit.