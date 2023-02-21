FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith shelter for lost, abandoned and injured animals is getting a new home.

The shelter was known as Kitties and Kanines, but now the shelter will go by the Fort Smith Animal Haven. It is building a location on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus.

ACHE donated five acres of land for the new building.

The director of operations for Fort Smith Animal Haven Rick Bennett says the new location will be ready in about 12 to 18 months.

“I think it will give us more room to be able to take care of the animals, and it will be less stressful for the animals as well,” Bennett said.