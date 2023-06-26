FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith has announced the implementation of a new animal ordinance that it says will promote responsible pet ownership.

The ordinance mandates microchips for all domestic dogs and cats within the city unless they are secured on a leash or within a secured building, enclosure or yard at all times.

The ordinance also requires that pet owners provide a second form of pet identification, such as a collar and tag, which the city says should include the owner’s name, address, phone number and the pet’s name.

“The new ordinance introduces various regulations that will help enhance the safety, identification, and population control of domestic animals,” a release from the city said. “This requirement aims to further enhance the chances of locating and contacting owners in case their pets are found without a microchip.”

The ordinance, which was passed on March 21, will go into effect on July 17.

Owners found in violation may receive a citation but will have the opportunity to rectify the situation within 15 days by microchipping and spaying or neutering their pets, thus avoiding any charges.

The city says that it understands the financial ramifications of having to spay and neuter pets, and says that it has a plan to help constituents with the cost.

“The ordinance allows for the provision of vouchers to cover the cost of sterilization surgery for dogs and cats. The City of Fort Smith is working to utilize the MyFortSmith app to distribute these vouchers. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one voucher per pet per household per calendar year,” the release said.

To view the full details of the ordinance, click here.