Fort Smith approves runway investment for air base; Womack meets with Singapore ambassador

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith unanimously approves a $5 million investment into a runway extension at Ebbing Air National Guard Base.

It’s all for the new program, and an F-16 squadron from Singapore announced earlier this month.

City Administrator Carl E. Geffken says it was an easy decision for the board because of the expected $1 billion dollar boost to the economy.

“It just shows what the city is willing to do to invest in itself, to help not only the city but our region in the western part of the state grow,” Geffken said.

To add the extra 1,300 feet of runway, the state and Fort Smith are spending a combined $22 million.

Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas met with the Singapore ambassador today to discuss Fort Smith’s foreign military sales.

Womack released a statement today staying “The meeting allowed us the opportunity to reinforce our shared objectives and joint efforts to build brighter futures, from Fort Smith to Southeast Asia and beyond.”