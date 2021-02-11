Fort Smith asking residents to put trash out early

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith is asking its residents to put their trash and recycling out early so it can be collected before more winter weather hits.

Normal collection happens on Mondays and Tuesdays, but Kyle Foreman, solid waste management director for the City of Fort Smith, said you should have your carts out and ready by 7 a.m. Saturday, February 13 if your trash pickup is on Monday.

If your normal trash pickup is on Tuesday, then you need to have your trash out by 7 a.m. on Sunday, February 14.

“It is recycle week so please make sure that if you have recycle that needs to be collected to have your out with your trash cart as well,” Foreman said.

If you have a Dial-a-truck pickup scheduled for Monday or Tuesday of next week, it will be collected either Saturday or Sunday, depending on when your normal service day is.

Commercial and Industrial collection will also occur on Saturday and Sunday.

The landfill hours and status will be updated as the storm progresses.

If you have any questions please contact the City of Fort Smith Call Center at 479-784-2262 or email sanitation@fortsmithar.gov.