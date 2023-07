FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith is asking residents to vote on a design for the Martin Luther King Jr. Park basketball court.

“The basketball court at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is getting a facelift and we need your help to pick the design. A local artist has delivered 3 renderings to us. Let us know your favorite. The design you choose may come to life on the court,” a release from the city said.

Voting will end on Saturday, Aug. 5. Click here to vote.