FORT SMITH, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– The Recovery Room in Fort Smith Saturday morning held a benefit event to raise money for Chanell Moore’s four children that were left behind after she was killed at a nearby gas station.

Chanell Moore, a 28-year-old mother of four was killed on March 24th at Doug’s Eastside Convenience in Fort Smith while working.

“Super sweet girl, loved her four children age and range from like five years old down to five months old and talked about them all the time,” Pierce said.

Leah Pierce the manager at Recovery Room on 91st Street says over the years she built a close bond with Chanell, as their businesses are only just 450 feet apart.

“We immediately started taking out monetary donations the day after it happened and that has been unbelievable and has been ongoing every day since Chanell’s life was tragically taken,” Pierce said.

Pierce says money is being raised in a lot of different ways everything from selling food, silent auctions, or simply putting money in a jar, Pierce says all the funds will be going towards her children.

“She was 28 years old when she was murdered, the same age as my oldest child and it just hit very close to home and so I would say within two days after it happened, I started all of the planning,” Pierce said.

The owner of Doug’s Eastside Convenience, Doug Schwartz says it’s a tragic situation because Chanell was loved by everyone.

“Every customer that ever been in my store just loved everything about Chanel she was a great employee,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz says Saturday’s benefit is to show support to Chanell’s family like she would’ve done for anyone else because that’s the kind of heart she had.

“When people buy the food and stuff all that money going to be for Chanell’s four kids and that’s what everybody is here for, for Chanell, her memory, and her four kids that are here you know representing her the rest of their lives,” Schwartz said.

A memorial has also been set up at Doug’s Eastside for Chanell and a donation box is inside if anyone would like to donate to her children.