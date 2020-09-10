Fort Smith Board of Directors discuss Albert Pike Ave name change

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Changing the name of a road named after a Confederate general in Fort Smith is gaining support in Fort Smith.

Last night the Fort Smith Board of Directors reviewed proposed changes to its current policies for renaming buildings and facilities.

Among those revisions is a new section dedicated specifically to renaming streets. Ward 2 City Director Andre Good used the timing of the new change to bring up the community’s support of renaming Albert Pike Avenue – a road named after a Confederate general.

However, Jeff Dingman said the conversation to change the name of that street will need happen at another meeting.

“There’s some folks in the community who are concerned, others who prefer to leave it alone and that’s a bigger community discussion than we’ve had sofar,” he said.

This followed the unanimous decision by the Fort Smith school board to rename Albert Pike Elementary School ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.