FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors held a study session for people to ask questions on a variety of topics like the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s road projects and how the city is addressing homelessness.

City administrator Carl E. Geffken says it’s a way for people to understand all the work being done.

“That’s the whole point of a study session, to listen to the board of directors, and hear a presentation, and ask questions from those standing at the podium,” Geffken said. “There’s a lot of good work going on in Fort Smith as we’re experiencing a lot of economic growth.”