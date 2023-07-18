FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors passes a resolution on July 18 to move forward with what they call “Project X”.

It is a large-scale retail project with a retailer that wants to come to Fort Smith, but the city is not allowed to say what retailer because it says it is under a nondisclosure agreement.

According to Arkansas law, the state cannot give a reduction of sales tax or other economic incentives to large-scale retailers.

The resolution on July 18, is giving job creation and retention, training and warehousing incentives to the mystery retailer.

Carl Geffken is the city administrator. He hopes this moves things forward.

“They are keen on coming to Fort Smith, and Mr. Westphal and our board of directors and mayor are trying to do what we can do to help make that a reality,” said Geffken.

An amendment allowing Arkansas to give incentives to large-scale retailers passed the House of Representatives in the last legislative session.

It was held up due to the Wynne tornado and was not able to pass the Senate in time. “Project X” is estimated to bring in $28 million in annual sales and 93 new jobs.