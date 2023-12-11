FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors will spend an estimated $15,000 to hire a third party to review an audit involving the Fort Smith Animal Haven.

The Fort Smith Animal Haven and the city of Fort Smith have a contract, and the shelter is responsible for caring for abandoned and stray animals.

Earlier this year, the city of Fort Smith ran an internal audit about the expenses and other concerns with the Animal Haven. Initially, the city suggested that the audit showed the shelter owed roughly $102,000, but the shelter disagreed. After several conversations between the city and the shelter, the number was lowered to roughly $40,000, but the shelter believes it only owes around $14,000 in back pay.

Mike Ballman, the president of the board of directors for Fort Smith Animal Haven said that “both parties deemed that it is necessary to have a third party look into the disagreement.”

That third party will be Chicago-based agency, Baker Tilly.

According to Ballman, the audit and the statement from the shelter have been sent to Baker Tilly. The audit review will cost the city of Fort Smith $235 an hour to bring in Baker Tilly.

Josh Buchfink is the Public Relations Representative and spokesperson for the city of Fort Smith. “Both parties are working together, and the city wants to make sure that the amount owed is correct. Even the Fort Smith Animal Haven is saying ‘Yes, there is an amount that’s owed.’ Now we just need to find out how much at this point,” Buchfink said.

The city doesn’t know how long the audit will take, but Mike Ballman wants to assure residents in Fort Smith to be patient. “We will get to the bottom of this, and then we will move forward with taking care of all of the dogs and the cats in Fort Smith,” Ballman said.