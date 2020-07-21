Fort Smith Board of Education passes emergency resolution

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Board of Education passes an emergency resolution ahead of the upcoming school year.

The emergency resolution would allow the district to purchase PPE which would include additional foggers to clean classrooms, hand sanitizer, masks, among others.

Fort Smith superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said this would help the need for PPE that has changed in the last few months.

“The situation related to COVID-19 is still fluid and we’ve had to purchase quite a bit of PPE to prepare for the year and weve even seen those needs change over the summer,” he said.

The emergency declaration would continue through next year.

