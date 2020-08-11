Fort Smith Board tables discussion to rename school named after Confederate officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Board of Education tables discussions to rename a school named after a Confederate officer.

The school district’s Equity and Minority Recruitment Commitees reccomended Albert Pike Elementary School change its name.

Pike was an officer in the Confederate Army.

Superintendent Doug Brubaker sent an emotional message to the board about the importance of inclusion for students.

“Essentially the idea is when you’ve got students who are coming to a school that you want for those students to feel valued and respected,” he said.

The committee has asked for the discussion to be brought up at a regular meeting so it could be open to public comment.